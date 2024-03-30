CHAOS CITY: New York To Introduce Body Scanners In Subway Stations To Combat Crime

In an effort to address the surge in criminal activity in the city’s subway system, Mayor Eric Adams announced on Thursday that body scanners will be installed in all stations. The scanners will detect weapons and aim to deter the sharp uptick in crime.

“We are going to use technology to identify those bad people who are carrying bad weapons,” Adams said. “I rather you be safe – so let’s bring on the scanners.”

The city will undergo a 90-day waiting period for testing before implementing the scanners in every station. Additionally, more mental health clinicians will be hired to work alongside the NYPD to move individuals with severe mental illness out of the subway system and into care.

This announcement comes after a series of violent incidents in the subway system, including three stabbings this week. The city has already deployed 800 more police officers to patrol the subways, in addition to 750 National Guard troops and 1,000 additional police officers earlier this year.

Police data shows a sharp uptick in incidents such as grand larcenies, felony assaults, and robberies, with three homicides in the underground system in January and February.

The introduction of body scanners and increased police presence aims to ensure the safety of transit riders and address the link between fare-skipping and violence on the trains.

“This duality of technology and our mental health approach is going to accomplish the goal that we seek – transit riders should be safe, our city should be safe, people should receive the care that they deserve,” Adams said.

(AP)