Federal Judge Rejects Louis Farrakhan’s $4.8 Billion Defamation Lawsuit Against ADL and Wiesenthal Center

In a victory for free speech and truth, a federal judge has dismissed Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan’s $4.8 billion defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and the Simon Wiesenthal Center (SWC).

“A Federal Court today dismissed all of Louis Farrakhan’s absurd claims against ADL (and SWC),” the ADL wrote in a statement. “Truth is a defense and no, we will not stop calling out antisemitism wherever and whenever we see it.”

Farrakhan had argued that the ADL and SWC spread a “false narrative” that he was antisemitic, despite his own words, including calling Adolf Hitler “a great man” and claiming that “Satanic” Jews control the government and Hollywood.

Manhattan federal court Judge Denise Cote rejected Farrakhan’s lawsuit, using his own words against him. The judge found that the lawsuit failed to provide evidence that the ADL and SWC’s rebukes of Farrakhan had caused him or his organization any injuries or that they acted with “malice.”

“When they talk about Farrakhan, call me a hater, you know how they do — call me an antisemite,” Farrakhan said in a public speech in 2018. “Stop it, I’m anti-termite.”

The ADL hailed the ruling as a victory for truth and free speech. “To mark this victory, please take a moment and reflect on Farrakhan, who we believe to be one of America’s most notorious antisemites,” the ADL wrote.

The ruling sends a clear message that truth is a defense against defamation claims, and that those who spread hate and antisemitism will not be silenced by frivolous lawsuits.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)