HATE IN CHICAGO: Antisemitic Flyers With Rat Poison Spread Across Chicago’s Lincoln Park Neighborhood

Dozens of antisemitic flyers, many containing suspected rat poison, were discovered in Chicago’s Lincoln Park area on Monday morning, according to 43rd Ward Alderman Timmy Knudsen. The incident has sparked outrage and concern among local residents, with Knudsen vowing to hold the perpetrators accountable.

The flyers, which featured logos from the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), were found in clear zip lock bags on vehicles and doorways. The ADL confirmed on social media that they were aware of the incident and had spoken to Knudsen and the police.

This is not the first time the area has seen such incidents, and Knudsen warned the perpetrators that their actions would not be tolerated. “To the people who are spreading these flyers, I have a clear message: You are committing acts of hate,” he said. “Your threats against the Jewish community are repulsive, vile, and will not be tolerated in our community.”

Knudsen assured the Jewish community that he would stand with them against antisemitism and ensure their safety. “While whoever is spreading these messages is seeking to spread hate and fear, know that my office and our governing partners are committed to ensuring that Chicago remains a place where everyone is celebrated, included, and safe,” he said.

The ADL Midwest thanked Knudsen for his support and called on the police to thoroughly investigate the incident. “Chicago residents continue to be targeted with antisemitic and white supremacist propaganda,” they said.

The Chicago Police Department has launched an investigation and recovered 84 clear zip lock bags containing the flyers and unknown substance. They urge anyone with information to come forward and assist in the investigation.

