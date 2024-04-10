SEE THIS: What’s The Biggest Threat To Democracy? Biden: “Donald Trump. Seriously”

In an interview with Univision, President Joe Biden identified his predecessor, Donald Trump, as the “primary threat” to freedom and democracy in the United States. When asked about threats to the country “at home,” Biden quickly pointed to Trump, his likely opponent in the upcoming presidential race.

“Donald Trump. Seriously,” Biden said. “Donald Trump uses phrases like if you’re going to eviscerate the Constitution, he’s gonna be a dictator on day one.”

Biden was referring to an interview Trump did last year with his chief bootlicker, Sean Hannity, in which he said he would be a dictator for one day to close up the border and increase domestic oil drilling.

Biden continued: “The idea that he would sit in the office — and I’ll show you before you leave — off the Oval Office and watch for hours the attack on the Capitol, and the destruction and the mayhem and people were killed, the police officers who died, and call them political heroes, to call them patriots, and say that if he gets elected he’s going to free them all, because they’re being held illegally?”

“Look at the way he talks about minority populations, Hispanics, talking about them being — anyway,” Biden said. “It’s just, I can’t think of any other time in my lifetime, in history that’s occurred, that you’ve had somebody that had this kind of attitude. He says he’s going to be a dictator on day one? No one doesn’t believe him.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)