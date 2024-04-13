Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Suspect Who Seriously Wounded Orthodox Jew In Monsey Stabbing Attack Arrested


In a swift and collaborative effort, the Ramapo Police Department has arrested and charged Elijah Dean, a 23-year-old New City resident, in connection with the brutal assault that left an Orthodox Jewish man with severe injuries, Monsey Scoop reports.

Police say that on Thursday, at approximately 8:37 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault involving a knife on Trailside Place in the Town of Ramapo. The victim was found in their driveway, having been stabbed multiple times, including in the head and neck.

Following nearly 48 hours of tireless investigation, Ramapo Police Detectives charged Dean with Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, Assault in the First and Second Degrees, and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Fourth Degree.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division worked closely with the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, the Spring Valley Police Department Detective Bureau, the Rockland County Sheriff’s Department, the Rockland County District Attorney’s Office, and the Clarkstown Police Department to develop the suspect and gather evidence.

Dean was arraigned in Ramapo Town Court on Saturday, April 13, 2024, where bail was set at $1 million cash, $5 million fully secured bond, or $10 million partially secured bond. He is scheduled to appear in court again on April 18.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Suspect Who Seriously Wounded Orthodox Jew In Monsey Stabbing Attack Arrested

