Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

Massachusetts Woman Wins $1 Million Lottery Twice In 10 Weeks


A Massachusetts woman has won $1 million twice on lottery tickets in the last 10 weeks.

Christine Wilson, of Attleborough, won the most recent prize on Wednesday playing the “100X Cash” $10 instant ticket game, the state lottery announced.

Wilson decided to receive the winnings in a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, which she plans to put into savings, the lottery said. She claimed her first prize the same way in February.

She bought her latest winning ticket at Family Food Mart in Mansfield, Massachusetts.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

US General: Hamas Leader Yahya Sinwar Is Surrounded By 15-20 Hostages As Human Shields

WSJ: Radical Activists Trained Pro-Hamas Student Protesters For Months

HOSTAGE DEAL? Israel Agreed To Release Marwan Barghouti – On 1 Condition

Israel Considering Post-War Plan To Share Power In Gaza With Egypt, Saudi Arabia, UAE

Johns Hopkins In Baltimore: Israeli Is Assaulted, Told To “Go Back To Europe”

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network