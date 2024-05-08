HATE IN NYC PUBLIC SCHOOL: Graffiti Cursing Out Jews (Not Israel) Found At PS 197

Jewish students and faculty at a Brooklyn public school were shocked at what they found at the school on Wednesday morning.

Hateful Graffiti with the words “[expletive removed] the Jews” along with “Free Palestine” was spray painted on the property of Public School 197 located at 1599 East 22 Street in Brooklyn.

If that wasn’t bad enough, sources at the school tell YWN that the school quickly painted over it, and covered up the story up to prevent it from leaking out.

Don’t let anyone tell you this has anything to do with Israel anymore. It’s open season on the Jews.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)