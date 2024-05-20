WATCH: Hillary Clinton And US Ambassador Jack Lew, Dr. Phil Call For Release Of Hamas Captives At Tel Aviv Rally

Thousands gathered at Hostages Square in Tel Aviv for a rally demanding the release of Hamas captives, in a demonstration that was joined by international figures, including US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and famed American TV host Dr. Phil McGraw.

In a pre-recorded video, Clinton addressed the crowd, urging immediate action to free the captives. “They are our fellow men and women and yes, children, and they should be freed immediately,” she said. “Actions should be taken immediately to bring them home.”

US Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew spoke live onstage, marking his second appearance in Hostages Square. His first appearance was on January 13, 100 days after the October 7 massacre.

“Today marks 225 days since innocents were ripped from their loved ones — children from their parents, parents from their children,” Lew said. “To the family members of those held hostage, we hear you, we stand with you, we will not stop working until you are reunited with your loved ones … The United States continues to press ahead with negotiations to bring the hostages home.”

Dr. Phil said: “It’s been seven months since October 7th and Hamas still holds 132 hostages from 20 different countries. Hostages being subjected to physical… and psychological torture. Together we can raise awareness and demand action for the safe return of all of these hostages. This is not an Israeli issue, this is an international issue, and we need the world’s support to get all of these hostages back home.

“I’m waiting together with you for the return of your loved ones. The world cannot continue to progress until all of these hostages are home. You need to know that all of us here in America have this uppermost in our mind. This is not something that is just happening halfway around the world. We understand this truly impacts everyone of us everyday. You’re on our minds and we want this to happen for you. We love you, we care about you, and we stand unified with you each and every day as these loved ones are missing from your lives. God bless you and know that we’re behind you every step of the way.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)