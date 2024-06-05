NYC CONGESTION PRICING ON HOLD: Fears Of Democratic Election Losses

New York’s congestion pricing plan will not begin as scheduled and appears to be postponed indefinitely, just weeks before it was set to launch.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul was considering a delay to the state’s congestion pricing plan, set to take effect June 30, due to concerns it could harm Democratic candidates in competitive House races this year, multiple outlets reported late Tuesday night.

Hochul and her aides have recently expressed concerns about the plan, which would charge drivers entering parts of Manhattan. Her potential move is seen as a response to worries raised by House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, who is working to regain a Democratic majority in the House. Republican victories in New York congressional races two years ago led to the GOP gaining power, and both Hochul and Jeffries are eager to reverse this.

Top officials and staffers for Jeffries have floated the idea of delaying the pricing plan, which aims to reduce traffic, improve air quality, and raise funds for the public transit system.

This development comes as Hochul seeks a larger role in the Democratic Party, and as several lawsuits are challenging congestion pricing, including one from the State of New Jersey.

The congestion pricing plan, passed into law in 2019, remains unpopular statewide, with 63% of New York voters opposing it and only 25% approving, according to an April Siena College poll. Former President Donald Trump and New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, are among the plan’s prominent critics.

Under the plan, car drivers would be charged $15 to enter a designated zone of Manhattan south of 60th Street during the day, with trucks paying more. The estimated $1 billion annual revenue would fund a $15 billion capital plan for public transportation infrastructure.

