ISRAELI YESHIVOS IN CRISIS: HaRav Hirsch To Establish Historic Fund After Shavuos

In the wake of the decisions of Attorney-General Gali Biharav-Miara and the Supreme Court to revoke the budgets of yeshivos with talmidim who are eligible for the draft, yeshivos are facing an unprecedented financial crisis, which is growing worse and worse. Meanwhile, the Attorney-General is currently holding talks on canceling all subsidies for yeshivah bochurim, avreichim, and even at-risk Chareid youth.

A number of baalei tzedaka suggested an outline to HaGaon HaRav Moshe Hillel Hirsch for the establishment of a special fund that will raise huge sums and cover the funds being revoked by the government.

After weeks of discussions, HaRav Hirsch agreed to the establishment of the fund and will serve as its Nasi.

B’Ezras Hashem, the Rosh Yeshivah will travel to the US immediately after Shavuos, Chag Matan Torah, on a historic trip, that will begin with HaRav Hirsch delivering the main speech at the Lakewood Yeshivah’s Adirei HaTorah event.

In addition, a special event will later be held which will be attended by additional Roshei Yeshivos from Eretz Yisrael along with prominent baalei tzedaka, at which the establishment of the fund will be officially announced.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)