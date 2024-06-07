Trump Opens Up To Dr. Phil: “Maybe I Could Use A Psychiatrist” [VIDEO]

Donald Trump appeared on Dr. Phil Primetime on Thursday, where he thanked the hpst for giving him a “psychological interview,” saying he felt confident in opening up to McGraw due to his long-time admiration for the show.

“The fact is, I’ve watched you so long, I just felt so confident when you called,” Trump told Dr. Phil. “I find it to be a very different and very interesting psychological– It’s a psychological interview that you’re doing. You’re sort of being my psychiatrist, and maybe I could use a psychiatrist.”

Dr. Phil responded, “We all have a personal truth. You know, it’s what we believe about ourselves when we don’t have our mask on… You know we put our best foot forward when we step out into the world, but we do have a personal truth, what we believe about ourselves at our most vulnerable, when nobody’s looking, nobody’s listening.”

Dr. Phil pressed on, asking Trump about his inner thoughts during difficult moments. “What do you say to yourself when the crowds aren’t cheering? When you’re home alone, you know, you’re riding in the car, you’re by yourself. What is the hardest, darkest moment that you can think of in this journey you’ve been on in the last several years?”

Trump replied, “You have to be very strong. You’re fighting off very evil forces and they’re very smart forces.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)