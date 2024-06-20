CHASDEI HASHEM: Van With Telshe Cleveland Yeshiva Bochurim Overturns, Everyone Walks Out Unscathed [VIDEO & PHOTOS]

A group of nine bochurim from Telshe Yeshiva in Cleveland miraculously escaped serious injury after their van overturned in an accident on a Pennsylvania highway early Thursday morning. The van was traveling on I-80 in Pennsylvania, en route to Monsey, when it overturned at high speed around 4:30 am.

In an incredible twist of hashgacha, a Hatzolah member, R’ Ari Lebowitz, was at the scene within minutes to provide immediate medical assistance to the boys. R’ Ari, a 31-year veteran of Monsey and Catskills Hatzolah, was driving another van filled with Telshe bochurim to Lakewood and had stopped to fill up with gasoline. By the time he pulled back onto the I-80, his van was behind the Monsey van, and minutes later, he came across the crash site.

Out of precaution, five bochurim were transported by local EMS to Evangelical Community Hospital in Lewisburg, PA, while the other four were brought to Geisinger-Community Medical Center in Scranton, PA. All of the bochurim quickly received medical clearance to continue their journey. R’ Ari accompanied the bochurim to the hospital, where he says the staff were incredibly helpful, even procuring kosher food for them and providing a private area to daven.

R’ Ari described the accident as an “outright neis,” saying, “I have seen many accidents with far less damage that resulted in fatalities. It is unbelievable that everyone walked out okay.”

He quoted R’ Luzer Bodner, the father of one of the bochurim involved in the accident and son-in-law of Telshe Rosh Yeshiva R’ Dovid Goldberg, who attributed the bochurim’s safety to their decision to guard their eyes by taking the long journey home from Cleveland instead of flying – a trip during which they could have potentially been exposed to inappropriate sights and scenes.

“Shmiras Einayim, that’s what saved these bochurim today,” R’ Ari said.

The bochurim are still en route to Monsey and are expected to arrive shortly after 3 PM – with R’ Ari at the wheel.