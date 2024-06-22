DETAILS & MAP: Kabbalas Panim For 6 Gedolei Eretz Yisroel To Take Place Sunday Evening In Lakewood

The major asifah in Lakewood with six leading gedolei yisroel from Eretz Yisroel will take place from 7 to 8 PM Sunday evening at the parking lot adjacent to BMG’s Bais Shalom and Bais Aharon batei medrashim on 9th Street.

According to plans released by organizers, the gedolim – Rav Moshe Hillel Hirsch, Rav Yaakov Hillel, Rav Don Segal, Rav Dov Landau, the Rachmastrivker Rebbe and Rav Avraham Salim – will sit on a dais immediately outside Bais Aharon facing the parking lot immediately next to it, as well as the much larger parking lot across Clifton Avenue, both of which are expected to be filled with thousands, if not tens of thousands, of people.

Additionally, there will be a women’s section on the north side of 10th Street between Clifton and Lexington (see map).

Security with be tight in and around the asifah; the National Chaplains Association and Lakewood Shomrim, which are leading the event, are collaborating with multi-agency partners to ensure safety and security for all participants. Hatzolah is also expected to have numerous members there in case of any medical emergencies.

Of major concern is the weather. Temperatures are now expected to climb to nearly 100 degrees on Sunday, with the heat index well over triple digits. Potentially further complicating matters is the chance of thunderstorms rolling through Lakewood on Sunday afternoon and early evening.

Organizers are asking people to bring water bottles to ensure they are properly hydrated.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)