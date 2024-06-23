Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

LIVE UPDATES: Thousands At Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Moshe Wolfson Zt”l


Thousands are gathered at the Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Moshe Wolfson ZT”L, the mashgiach of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas, and Rov of the Emunas Yisroel Shul on 16th Avenue in Boro Park.

The Levaya began at at 11:30 AM this morning at the main Skverer Bais Medrash in New Square, followed by a Levaya at Yeshiva Torah Vodaas.

YWN and Boro Park Scoop have a large team at the Levaya. All photos, videos and information are being updated in live time.

A recap will be published tonight by YWN, but sign up to Boro Park Scoop to receive updates in live time.

SIGN UP HERE FOR BORO PARK SCOOP STATUS

SIGN UP HERE FOR BORO PARK SCOOP GROUPS



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Prime Minister Netanyahu: “There’s Been A Dramatic Drop In US Arms Shipments”

ESCALATION: IDF Downs Hezbollah Drone Near Rafael Defense Factory

BARUCH DAYAN HA’EMES: Petirah Of Torah Vodaas Mashgiach Harav Moshe Wolfson ZT”L

BD”E: Petirah Of Rav Avi Oberlander Z”L, Menahel At Yeshiva Heichal Hatorah

DETAILS & MAP: Kabbalas Panim For 6 Gedolei Eretz Yisroel To Take Place Sunday Evening In Lakewood

REMARKABLE: Misaskim LA’s Hashgacha In Bringing A Troubled Jew To Kever Yisroel

IDF Estimates: Hamas No. 4 Was Killed In A Targeted Strike

H’YD: IDF Announces Death Of Reserve Soldier In Gaza

TERROR IN ISRAEL: Israeli Man Murdered In Qalqilya

HILARIOUS: AOC Fights With Infamous Neo-Nazi After He Compliments Her

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network