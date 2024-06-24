CATSKILLS: Jewish Community Activists Meet With Speaker Johnson, Rep. Molinaro Ahead Of Summer 2024

On Sunday, three prominent Jewish community activists, Abe Rosenberg, Abe Rutner – both leaders of the Sullivan County JCC, along with Jewish community activist Chaskel Bennet, met with Speaker of the House Mike Johnson and Rep. Marc Molinaro in Manhattan.

The activists spoke with the officials about security issues and concerns for the Catskills where hundreds of thousands of Orthodox Jews will be passing though during summer 2024. Rep. Molinaro pledged to ensure he would do all he could to ensure a safe summer season, and stated how he is in close contact with law enforcement officials such as Sullivan County Sheriff Mike Schiff, and Undersheriff Eric Chaboty.

Speaker Johnson spoke highly of Rep. Molinaro, stressing that he is one of the most outspoken members of congress against Anti-Semitism, as well as one of the strongest supporters of Israel.

Molinaro also has a very long track record of fighting on behalf of the Jewish community – not only in his district, but for Jews around the United States.

Molinaro is up for reelection, and the Orthodox Jewish community in Upstate NY (Sullivan County etc.) is expected to overwhelmingly support him.

