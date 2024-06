Thousands attended the Levaya of Hagaon HaRav Moshe Wolfson Zt”l, the Mashgiach of Yeshiva Torah Vodaas in Flatbush, and Rov of the Emunas Yisroel Shul on 16th Avenue in Boro Park.

The Levaya was held at Rav Wolfson’s Bais HaMedrash located in the Ezras Torah section of Yerushalayim.

The Kevura was in Teveriya.

צילום שלומי טריכטר – Photo via Shloime Trichter

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)