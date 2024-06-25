Trump’s VP Pick: Three Front-Runners Emerge As GOP Convention Nears

With the Republican National Convention just weeks away, former President Trump’s search for a vice presidential running mate has narrowed down to three top contenders: North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, Senator JD Vance of Ohio, and Senator Marco Rubio of Florida.

According to Trump allies and sources close to the former president’s orbit, these three are considered the likeliest picks, although a surprise choice cannot be ruled out.

Trump has teased the selection process for months, dropping hints about his short list and when he might make the announcement public. While he has suggested the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee next month as a possible reveal, strategists and those in Trump’s orbit say the timing remains fluid, and he could announce his pick as soon as early July.

The three front-runners bring different strengths to the ticket, with Burgum offering a traditional conservative approach, Vance representing the next generation of the America First movement, and Rubio appealing to more moderate Republicans and minority voters. However, each also has their drawbacks, with Burgum potentially lacking the excitement factor, Vance’s past criticism of Trump resurfacing, and Rubio requiring relocation due to constitutional requirements.

Other contenders, including Senator Tim Scott, Representatives Elise Stefanik and Byron Donalds, and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson, have received vetting materials but appear to have faded into the second tier of potential running mates.

Regardless of Trump’s choice, there is skepticism from both sides of the aisle about the impact on the November election outcome. Trump himself has downplayed the significance of the pick, while Democrats are focusing on the policies of the Trump presidency rather than the VP selection.

