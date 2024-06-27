Famous Mincha Area On Way To Catskills Opening At New Expanded Location This Thursday

Travelers headed for the Catskills will have to reprogram their GPS this summer for a new “Expanded” Mincha location, as the New York State Thruway’s Sloatsburg rest stop is still undergoing renovations.

Under an agreement reached with the owners of the famous “Marketplace Mall” in the Village of Spring Valley, NY, off Exit 14 on the NY State Thruway South, the Mincha Area will open for the season on June 27 at 1 Spring Valley Market Place, Spring Valley, NY, just a minute’s drive from the exit.

The location is situated in an expanded tent in the parking lot. Chaverim of Rockland will be on hand every Thursday night over the nine-week summer season to manage parking and ensure the area’s security and upkeep.

Askanim were notified of the Thruway construction still ongoing before Pesach and worked closely with officials for weeks to find a temporary home for the “Tefilas Mordche Mincha Area”, which has been based out of the Sloatsburg rest stop for years.

With the new location conveniently located in the parking lot of the famous Marketplace Mall, travelers will have access to indoor bathrooms as well as some of its food stores that will have expanded hours on Thursday nights to serve the thousands of travelers.

Askanim are thankful to the owners of the Marketplace mall, the Spring Valley Police Department, and the Rockland County Chaverim who have worked hand-in-hand to make this special occasion happen.

The New York State Thruway Authority first announced that it would be modernizing 27 of its decades-old service areas in July 2021. While the service area’s fuel pumps will be operational during construction, the parking structure that has been home to the used davening spot will be torn down as part of the first stage of the project.

“We are deeply grateful to the Thruway Authority for allowing us the use of the Sloatsburg Rest Area for more than 20 years and look forward to resuming prayers at the Mincha Area once construction has been completed,” said long-time community leader and law enforcement chaplain Rabbi Abe Friedman, who has been instrumental in the Mincha Area’s operations for years. We are looking forward to a safe and enjoyable summer season.

“Travelers have been enjoying the opportunity to daven Mincha and Maariv safely as they head upstate for years, and, thanks to the efforts of the many people involved, this year will be no different,” added senior community activist Rabbi Berish Freilich.