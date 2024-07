The man who was killed at a rally for former President Donald Trump was Corey Comperatore, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Sunday.

Comperatore was a former fire chief from the area who loved his family, Shapiro said.

“Corey died a hero. Corey dove on his family to protect them last night,” the governor said.

In other developments, President Joe Biden planned to address the nation Sunday afternoon after a Situation Room briefing on the shooting at Trump’s rally.

(AP)