Trump And Vance Accuse Democrats Of Bloodless Coup Against Joe Biden [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, accused the Democratic Party of orchestrating a “coup” against President Joe Biden during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters that aired Monday morning.

In the interview, Watters asked Trump if he would investigate “the people that hid Joe Biden’s condition,” to which Trump responded affirmatively, criticizing White House doctors who “keep giving him this wonderful report.” Trump added, “I’m not a doctor, but I saw him the other day, was unable to get up the children stairs going into Air Force One.”

When Watters asked if Biden’s decision to bow out was a “coup against Joe Biden,” Trump replied, “Sort of.”

Vance then cited the 25th amendment, saying, “If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president. And if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th amendment. You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)