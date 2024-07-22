Trump And Vance Accuse Democrats Of Bloodless Coup Against Joe Biden [VIDEO]

Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator JD Vance, accused the Democratic Party of orchestrating a “coup” against President Joe Biden during an interview with Fox News’ Jesse Watters that aired Monday morning.
In the interview, Watters asked Trump if he would investigate “the people that hid Joe Biden’s condition,” to which Trump responded affirmatively, criticizing White House doctors who “keep giving him this wonderful report.” Trump added, “I’m not a doctor, but I saw him the other day, was unable to get up the children stairs going into Air Force One.”
When Watters asked if Biden’s decision to bow out was a “coup against Joe Biden,” Trump replied, “Sort of.”
Vance then cited the 25th amendment, saying, “If Joe Biden can’t run for president, he can’t serve as president. And if they want to take him down because he’s mentally incapable of serving, invoke the 25th amendment. You don’t get to sort of do this in the most politically beneficial way for Democrats. If it’s an actual problem, they should take care of it the appropriate way.”
(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)
2 Responses
If the Republicans want Biden to resign, they should offer to automatically confirm the soon-to-be-chosen candidate for Vice-President that President Harris could appoint the moment she becomes president. That would show statesmanship.
They have no need to gloat and doing so makes the Republicans look bad, and distracts from the Democrats having shot themselves in the foot by claiming for so long that Biden was healthy and reports to the contrary were fake news from right-wing fanatics.
What stupid idiots, they just took their declaration that Biden was the worst president and not fit for the job seriously and encouraged him to step down.
He should’ve done the impossible and kept his big filthy mouth shut.