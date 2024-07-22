Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

IDF Confirms Deaths Of 2 More Hostages, Bringing Confirmed Hostage Deaths To 44


The IDF announced on Monday that two additional hostages, Alex Dancyg and Yagev Buchshtav, held by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, have been confirmed dead. The news comes after new intelligence information was obtained, revealing that the two men died several months ago while in Hamas captivity.

Dancyg, 75, a renowned Holocaust educator and activist, and Buchshtav, 35, a musician and soundman, were abducted by Hamas terrorists from their homes in Kibbutz Nir Oz and Kibbutz Nirim during the October 7 onslaught. The IDF has not disclosed the circumstances of their deaths, citing an ongoing investigation into the possibility that they were killed by Israeli fire.

Dancyg, a Polish-Israeli, was born in Warsaw in 1948 to Holocaust survivors. He spent his life educating about the Holocaust and teaching other educators how to teach about the Holocaust. He led a program for 120 Israeli and Polish schools to meet together during Israeli school trips to Poland. Israel’s Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial mourned his loss, saying, “Today, we deeply grieve the loss of our cherished and esteemed colleague, Alex Dancyg… His essence embodied both in spirit and substance, his love for the land and thirst for knowledge.”

Buchshtav and his wife, Rimon, were hiding in their safe room when they were abducted. Rimon was released in a hostage deal with Hamas on November 28, but Yagev remained in captivity. The couple, known for creating a home full of music and rescuing abused animals, had met in high school and reconnected years later, marrying in 2021.

The deaths of Dancyg and Buchshtav bring the total number of confirmed hostage fatalities to 44, out of the 116 hostages still being held by Hamas since October 7, out of a total of 251 who were abducted that day.Hamas is also still holding the bodies of two soldiers since 2014 and two Israeli civilians who entered Gaza in 2014 and 2015.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN WITHDRAWS FROM 2024 RACE, ENDORSES KAMALA HARRIS

WATCH: IAF Releases Footage Of Airstrikes On Yemen’s Houthis

NEW DETAILS: IDF Trained For Yemen Strike In Greece, Targets Were Selected Months Ago

After 8 Days: Israel Receives Confirmation That Hamas No. 2 Deif Is Dead

Netanyahu On Absurd IJC Ruling: “Jewish People Can’t Be Occupiers In Their Own Land”

“I Took A Bullet For Democracy!” Trump Slams Dems Who Call Him A Threat

Israel Downs Incoming Houthi Missile From Yemen

TRAGIC: Bais Medrash at Camp in Catskills Burns Down, Nearly TWO HUNDRED Pairs Of Tefillin Destroyed

TEHILLIM: 19-Month-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Struck by Vehicle in Pomona

MAJOR SHOMRIM OPERATION: Suspect Wanted For HUNDREDS of Burglaries In Far Rockaway, Flatbush, Arrested

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network