SICK ANTISEMITISM: Dems Worried That Harris Picking Jewish Man As VP Could Alienate Their Voters

During CNN’s Sunday night broadcast, CNN’s John King discussed the potential pros and cons of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro being on the ticket with Kamala Harris, noting that Shapiro being Jewish has its drawbacks, considering how antisemitic the Democratic Party has become.
“So Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro is being discussed as one of Harris’s potential running mates. He also endorsed her tonight. In your view, what are the pros and cons for putting him on the ticket?” Anderson Cooper asked King.
“Well, he certainly under consideration, I know that from key Harris allies. He’s a first-term governor, he’s Jewish, there could be some risk in putting him on the ticket,” King said. “But certainly some of our voters here in Pennsylvania said, ‘Hey, we like Governor Shapiro, give him a look. Also told, though, Anderson, that some other governors, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, are on the list of the Harris team.”
In response to the comment, Republican operative Steve Guest tweeted, “The anti-Semitism in the Democrat Party is WILD.”
Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby added, “In America today, anti-Semitism on the left is a given.”
Conservative writer Karol Markowicz also weighed in, saying, “I know exactly where Jews stand when it comes to Democrats, and still it’s insane to hear this so casually said out loud.”
The controversy comes as Harris is set to announce her running mate in the coming days. Meanwhile, it was reported that Harris will not preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress later this week.
LOL maybe she should get a divorce in that case.
So one media person makes this comment and the Democratic party has an anti Semitic problem. Fact: there are 9 Jewish senators and 25 congressmen, democrats. There are zero Jewish Republican senators and 2 congressmen.
Let’s stop playing the victim all the time.
This has been an issue since the beginning of America.
JFK being Catholic was an issue. Who will he put first? The American people or a ruling from the Pope?
Mitt Romney being a Mormon was an issue.
It was a big deal appointing Oscar Strauss the first Jewish Cabinet member.
It was a big deal appointing Louis Brandeis to the Supreme Court.
It was a big deal appointing Edward Solomon as the first Governor of the Washington Territory.
Jews have done quite well being elected &/or appointed to high level positions.
That America isn’t ready to have a Jewish President or VP is not something I lose sleep over.
It seems to me that he’s more concerned about antisemitism from Republicans and other non-Democrats because those are the ones they need to recruit.
It looks more like pragmatism than antisemitism. Just saying. Is every single thing anti semitism these days?
It’s no surprise that CNN has gone fishing again.. pole in one hand and a bucket of race bait in the other.
Let’s watch and listen what other media outlets will meet them at the fishing hole.
RT there’s also the squad who largely are anti Israel. The Jewish Dems in power are also largely self-hating Jews. If you support Harris you support Hamas.
As usual your headline is misleading and over the top. John King is not the democratic party. In any case what he is saying is no different than those who said that Romney’s Mormonism would possibly weigh on the GOP ticket.
More concerning than this being an issue is the fact that is became one.
Twenty five years ago when Al Gore picked Joe Liebermann as his running mate it was considered a positive that he was an (orthodox) Jew. Today being Jewish in the DNC is a liability, Where the party is going should be a major concern. Even those who faithfully voted party line Democrat until now should realize that we aren’t dealing with the DNC of the past anymore.
To quote Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez: “AOC is the new face and the future of the Democratic Party”
Suggestions that because Kamala is married to a Jew she cannot be anti-Semitic are misplaced. Her husband was born a Jew but has demonstrated nothing Jewish in his life. The man does not know the story of Channuks and his children protest in favor of Hamas. Suggestions that because the Democrats have Jewish members they cannot be anti-Semitic is ridiculous Some of the biggest anti-Semites in the Senate (Bernie Sanders) were born Jewish. These people who were born Jewish are the קטיגור of the party not the סניגור.
The writing is on the wall: Democrats pushed out “Genocide Joe” in order to pander to the Hamas vote in Michigan and Minnesota. They will not now do anything to jeopardize this key demographic for them by showing any decency towards the Jews.
Vote Kamala and Jews will be as welcome and comfortable walking the streets of America as they were walking around college campuses last spring. A vote for Kamala is a vote for Hamas.
@Kuvult: Joe Liberman near win, boiled to one sate (FL. It had to be decided by the courts).