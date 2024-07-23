SICK ANTISEMITISM: Dems Worried That Harris Picking Jewish Man As VP Could Alienate Their Voters

During CNN’s Sunday night broadcast, CNN’s John King discussed the potential pros and cons of Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro being on the ticket with Kamala Harris, noting that Shapiro being Jewish has its drawbacks, considering how antisemitic the Democratic Party has become.

“So Pennsylvania’s Governor Josh Shapiro is being discussed as one of Harris’s potential running mates. He also endorsed her tonight. In your view, what are the pros and cons for putting him on the ticket?” Anderson Cooper asked King.

“Well, he certainly under consideration, I know that from key Harris allies. He’s a first-term governor, he’s Jewish, there could be some risk in putting him on the ticket,” King said. “But certainly some of our voters here in Pennsylvania said, ‘Hey, we like Governor Shapiro, give him a look. Also told, though, Anderson, that some other governors, Senator Mark Kelly of Arizona, are on the list of the Harris team.”

In response to the comment, Republican operative Steve Guest tweeted, “The anti-Semitism in the Democrat Party is WILD.”

Boston Globe columnist Jeff Jacoby added, “In America today, anti-Semitism on the left is a given.”

Conservative writer Karol Markowicz also weighed in, saying, “I know exactly where Jews stand when it comes to Democrats, and still it’s insane to hear this so casually said out loud.”

The controversy comes as Harris is set to announce her running mate in the coming days. Meanwhile, it was reported that Harris will not preside over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before a joint session of Congress later this week.

