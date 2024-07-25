Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
STUNNING DETAILS: Hamas Terrorist Led IDF And Shin Bet Into Khan Younis Tunnel To Recover Hostages


The Shin Bet security service shared footage from the operation in Khan Younis that resulted in the recovery of the bodies of 5 hostages. What went unnoticed by most is that one of those photos shows a Shin Bet officer seated next to a handcuffed terrorist dressed in IDF uniform with blue shoes.

Sources tell YWN that the unidentified terrorist told Israeli interrogators that he knew where Hamas was holding the bodies of some hostages. However, he said, he was unable to provide them with enough details to find the bodies without showing them himself. As such, the IDF brought the terrorist into Khan Younis to show Shin Bet officers the precise location of the tunnel where the bodies of five kidnapped individuals were recovered.

The bodies were buried in a grave dug into one of the tunnel walls and covered with soil. Hamas had hidden the bodies in such a way that without precise intelligence, they would not be found by the IDF during searches within the tunnel.

The recovered bodies were those of Mia Goren, 56, from Nir Oz; Ravid Katz, 51, from Nir Oz; Oren Goldin, 33, from Nir Yitzhak; Sergeant First Class Tomer Achimas, 20, from Lehavim; and Sergeant Kirill Brodsky, 19, from Ramat Gan. These individuals were found in Khan Yunis and have been returned to Israel.

The bodies were discovered in black bags during a raid by Division 98. The IDF has conducted similar operations in the past, which sometimes resulted in the discovery of Palestinian bodies instead.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



