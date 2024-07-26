Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

CRINGE: Barack And Michelle Obama Begrudgingly Endorse Kamala Harris In Awkward Video


Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have officially endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential bid in an awkward video capturing a private phone call between the couple and the current vice president.

In the roughly one-minute-long video, Obama tells Harris, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Michelle Obama adds, “I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

Harris expresses her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship, saying, “Thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too.”

The endorsement comes less than a week after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race, and is expected to boost Harris’ campaign with energy, fundraising, and Obama’s potential presence on the campaign trail. Obama had initially declined to endorse Harris, reportedly over his concerns that she is a weak candidate who likely won’t be able to defeat Donald Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

GUILTY: Teen Convicted Of First-Degree Murder In Death Of Efraim Gordon Hy”d In Baltimore

WATCH: Trump Calls For Jail Sentences For Anti-Israel Protesters Who Burned American Flag

WATCH: Netanyahu Meets With Biden, Thanks “Proud Irish America Zionist” President

TRAGEDY: IDF Soldier Dies Of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning In Gaza, 2 Others In Serious Condition

Panic In Israel After Boy Contracts Brain-Eating Amoeba, 100 Israelis Flock To ERs

Shin Bet Releases Photos, New Details About Rescue of Hostages’ Bodies

FAIL: Hamas Rockets Hit UNRWA School in Gaza, Causing Casualties

IDF Reservist Who Leaked Video Of Hostage Bodies’ Rescue Sentenced To Military Jail

H’YD: IDF Officer Injured In Terror Attack Dies Of His Injuries

TERROR IN ISRAEL: 3 IDF Soldiers Injured In Drive-By Shooting In Shomron

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network