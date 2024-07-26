CRINGE: Barack And Michelle Obama Begrudgingly Endorse Kamala Harris In Awkward Video

Former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have officially endorsed Kamala Harris’ presidential bid in an awkward video capturing a private phone call between the couple and the current vice president.

In the roughly one-minute-long video, Obama tells Harris, “We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office.”

Michelle Obama adds, “I am proud of you. This is going to be historic.”

Harris expresses her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship, saying, “Thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too.”

The endorsement comes less than a week after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race, and is expected to boost Harris’ campaign with energy, fundraising, and Obama’s potential presence on the campaign trail. Obama had initially declined to endorse Harris, reportedly over his concerns that she is a weak candidate who likely won’t be able to defeat Donald Trump.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)