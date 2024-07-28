Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Camp Oraysa Hosts Luncheon to Honor Sullivan County Sheriff’s Dept. [PHOTOS & VIDEO]


In a show of appreciation and commitment to community safety, more than 700 camp members, faculty, and guests gathered at Camp Oraysa for a special luncheon honoring the leadership and personnel of the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department and the directors of the Sullivan County Correctional Facility. The event aimed to foster a strong, prosperous relationship between Camp Oraysa, other Jewish camps, and local law enforcement.

The luncheon highlighted the importance of collaboration with law enforcement, especially during the summer months when Sullivan County’s population swells by an estimated 350,000 people. This influx underscores the need for robust partnerships to ensure the safety and well-being of residents and visitors alike.

Camp Oraysa has been at the forefront of building these essential relationships. To honor their dedication, several plaques were presented to the Sheriff Mike Schiff, Undersheriff Eric Chaboty, and the chief of the correctional facility.

The program was emceed by Aharon Zupnik, a student of Yeshiva Darchei Torah, and the event was addressed by Boruch Ber Bender who emphasized the indispensable dedication of police officers. Following the presentations, nearly the entire Sheriff’s Department enjoyed a beautiful lunch, reflecting the community’s gratitude and support for their service.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



