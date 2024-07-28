Widespread Outrage At IDF Spokesperson’s Bewildering Statement

Nothing seems to have changed in the IDF, with its leadership still deeply immersed in the pre-October 7 conceptzia – as is evident by a statement made by IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari on Motzei Shabbos which caused a storm of outrage among the Israeli public.

Speaking to the press on Motzei Shabbos from the scene of the massacre in Majdal Shams, Hagari was asked why the air defense system didn’t intercept the rocket that killed 12 children. He responded: “We didn’t know that Hezbollah planned to fire here. We had no such intelligence. No one thought that a murderous terrorist organization would fire at a soccer field where children and teens were playing – no one imagined such a thing.”

The puzzling statement, after nine months of Hezbollah firing on Israel’s northern communities, was broadcast live on all of Israel’s TV channels.

Many social media users expressed consternation at Hagari’s statements and compared it to the IDF’s lack of preparation to the October 7th attack in the south.

Journalist Yishay Shnerb wrote: “Perhaps we simply need to establish an ‘imaginary army’ whose task will be to imagine all the far-fetched scenarios that have never happened, such as terrorist organizations engaging in terrorist activities, uncontrolled borders through which weapons are smuggled, and the imaginary possibility that the enemy is actually not deterred.”

The right-wing Toras Lechimah organization responded: “In a little while, Daniel Hagari will chalilah say: ‘No one imagined that terror organizations would enter Kfar Saba and massacre women and children.’ Because with the progressive mental illness of the current blind and deaf senior IDF officers, that could happen, chalilah. We need to boot them out and replace them – now!”

Ynet reporter Yair Kraus wrote: “If 10 months after the October 7 massacre, the IDF spokesperson says ‘No one imagined such a thing,’ I can definitely understand the evacuees from the north who are worried that even after the war, there won’t be an army to protect them.”

One social media user posted a photo of children killed in the October 7 massacre with the quote: “No one imagined such a thing…”

