New York City Comptroller Brad Lander officially launched his mayoral campaign on Tuesday, setting his sights on defeating incumbent Mayor Eric Adams in next year’s Democratic primary. In a campaign video, Lander criticized Adams’ leadership, saying, “Nothing can replace New York City, but we can replace a leader when they fail the basic test of the job.”

Lander, 55, emphasized the need for “strong, experienced leadership” to deliver real results and build a more affordable and livable city. His announcement follows reports last month that he had informed key donors of his intention to run.

Lander has backed harsh critics of Israel who have voiced support for the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, including Reps. Jamaal Bowman and Rashida Tlaib, pro-Palestinian activist Linda Sarsour, and Shahana Hanif, who replaced him on the New York City Council. He hates police, is pro LGBTQ, and hates Yeshiva education.

Lander joins a growing field of potential candidates exploring runs against Adams, including state Sen. Zellnor Myrie, former city comptroller Scott Stringer, and Queens Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani. Even former Governor Andrew Cuomo has considered a political comeback, including a possible mayoral run, according to recent reports.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)