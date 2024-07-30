NEW PREZ, SAME HATE: Hamas, Islamic Jihad Chiefs Meet With Iran’s Supreme Leader, New President

Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh and Palestinian Islamic Jihad secretary general Ziyad Al-Nakhaleh met with Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to the Iranian news agency IRNA.

The meeting took place as the two terror leaders attended the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Iranian president Masoud Pezeshkian.

Haniyeh also held talks with Pezeshkian, briefing him on the latest developments in Gaza and expressing gratitude for Iran’s support.

Additionally, Pezeshkian met with Nakhaleh, pledging support for the “Palestinian resistance” and Iran’s efforts to unite Islamic countries against Israel.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)