Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

WATCH: Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Israeli Soccer Match at Paris Olympics, Chant “Heil Hitler”


A group of antisemitic protesters shamelessly chanted “Heil Hitler” and displayed hateful rhetoric during the Israeli men’s soccer team’s match against Paraguay at the Paris Olympics. The protesters, waving Palestinian flags and performing Nazi salutes, were eventually kicked out of the stadium.

This marks the second time the Israeli soccer club has faced protesters during their match, with similar displays of hatred occurring during their game against Mali last Wednesday.

The Paris Olympic organizers have condemned the acts and lodged a complaint, and French police have launched an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes.

Security concerns for the Israeli team remain a priority, with elite tactical units providing 24-hour protection and Shin Bet assisting with security measures.

Iranian hackers have also been discovered creating fake social media channels to publish personal information about Israeli delegation members and send threatening messages, prompting warnings from Israel’s foreign minister of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

IDF Admits: Arrest Of Soldiers By Masked Police Officers Was A Mistake

IDF BOMBS BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s Number 2 Targeted; Wanted By U.S. For Killing 241 Soldiers [VIDEOS]

WATCH: Trump Clarifies Remarks on Christians Not Needing to Vote After Four Years

REVEALED: Nukhba Terrorist’s Vile Lies Led To Arrest Of IDF Reservists

Israeli Killed By Direct Rocket Hit In Heavy Hezbollah Barrage

INSANITY: Prosecutors Called Hamas Terrorists In Gaza To Testify Against IDF Soldiers

US Is Trying To Deter Israel From Striking Beirut, Key Civil Infrastructure

Staggering $12 Million Raised In Bell Works For Eretz Yisroel’s Lomdei Torah As The Campaign Forges On

STUNNING FAILURE: Law Enforcement Spotted Trump’s Would-Be Assassin 90 MINUTES Before Shooting

Sullivan County JCC Hosts Meet and Greet with Local Officials

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network