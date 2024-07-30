WATCH: Palestinian Protesters Disrupt Israeli Soccer Match at Paris Olympics, Chant “Heil Hitler”

A group of antisemitic protesters shamelessly chanted “Heil Hitler” and displayed hateful rhetoric during the Israeli men’s soccer team’s match against Paraguay at the Paris Olympics. The protesters, waving Palestinian flags and performing Nazi salutes, were eventually kicked out of the stadium.

This marks the second time the Israeli soccer club has faced protesters during their match, with similar displays of hatred occurring during their game against Mali last Wednesday.

The Paris Olympic organizers have condemned the acts and lodged a complaint, and French police have launched an investigation into death threats received by three Israeli athletes.

Security concerns for the Israeli team remain a priority, with elite tactical units providing 24-hour protection and Shin Bet assisting with security measures.

Iranian hackers have also been discovered creating fake social media channels to publish personal information about Israeli delegation members and send threatening messages, prompting warnings from Israel’s foreign minister of a potential Iranian-backed plot to target Israeli athletes and tourists.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)