WATCH THE VIDEOS! Trump Clashes With Reporter Over Kamala Harris And Racial Identity At Black Journalists Conference

At the National Association of Black Journalists annual convention in Chicago, former President Donald Trump engaged in a tense exchange with ABC News reporter Rachel Scott over the characterization of Vice President Kamala Harris as a “DEI hire” and her racial identity. The discussion began with Scott questioning Trump about accusations from some Republicans that Harris, the first Black and Asian American woman to serve as vice president, was chosen for her race rather than her qualifications.

Scott asked Trump, “Some of your own supporters, including Republicans on Capitol Hill, have labeled Vice President Kamala Harris as a DEI hire. Is that acceptable language to you? And will you tell those Republicans and those supporters to stop it?”

Trump responded by challenging Scott to define DEI, saying, “How do you define DEI? Go ahead.” After Scott clarified, “Diversity, equity, inclusion,” Trump continued, questioning Harris’s racial identity: “I’ve known her for a long time… And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn’t know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black. And now she wants to be known as Black.”

The conversation first became heated when Scott confronted Trump about his past controversial statements, including claims about President Barack Obama’s birthplace and derogatory remarks about various public figures. She asked, “You have pushed false claims about some of your rivals… You have used words like animal and rabbit to describe Black district attorneys. You’ve attacked Black journalists, calling them a loser… So my question, sir, now that you are asking Black supporters to vote for you, why should Black voters trust you?”

Trump reacted strongly, accusing Scott of a “very rude introduction” and defending his record with Black Americans. He stated, “I love the Black population of this country. I’ve done so much for the Black population… including opportunity zones with Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina… I saved historically Black colleges and universities.”

The former president also mocked Harris for failing the California bar exam on her first attempt. When asked if he would consider taking a cognitive test, Trump said, “I would love to do it… I’d do it with her [Harris], too. You know what? She failed her law exam… Maybe she wouldn’t pass the cognitive test.” Scott quickly corrected Trump, noting that Harris did pass the bar exam on her second attempt.

The panel, which also included Fox News anchor Harris Faulkner and Semafor political reporter Kadia Goba, witnessed a range of reactions, including an audible gasp from Faulkner when Trump attacked Scott. At one point, Goba asked Trump if he would consider stepping down if he felt his health was declining during a potential second term. Trump deflected, instead criticizing Scott’s questioning as “very rude.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)