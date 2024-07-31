Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Toronto Father and Son Charged With Planning Terror Attack On Behalf Of ISIS


A Toronto father and son have been charged with multiple terrorism-related offences, including conspiracy to commit murder for the benefit of the ISIS, according to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

Ahmed Fouad Mostafa Eldidi, 62, and Mostafa Eldidi, 26, were arrested on July 28 in a Richmond Hill hotel room after a month-long investigation. The pair face a total of nine charges, including weapons offences for possession of an axe and a machete.

RCMP Supt. James Parr said the alleged attack was targeted at Toronto, but the exact nature of the threat is under a publication ban.

Both men are Canadian citizens and were not known to police before the investigation began in early July. The RCMP received information from various sources, including tipsters and governmental agencies, which led to the charges.

A charge sheet also alleges Ahmad Fouad Mostafa Eldidi committed an aggravated assault for the benefit of the Islamic State in 2015 outside of Canada.

The pair are currently being held in police custody and are scheduled to appear in court again on Thursday.

The RCMP emphasized that there is no ongoing danger to residents of Toronto.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



