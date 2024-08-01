WATCH: Trump Brags About Having “The Number One-Selling Mugshot In History”

Former President Donald Trump boasted at a rally in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, on Wednesday about his mugshot becoming the “number one selling” of all time.

Addressing the crowd, Trump said, “I’m being indicted for you. Did you like my mugshot? Did you like the mugshot? My father’s looking down, my mother and father, they’re looking down because they’re definitely in heaven. They made heaven, they’re great. They’re looking down and saying, ‘I can’t believe my son took a mugshot, this is unbelievable.'”

He continued, “But it’s the number one-selling mugshot in history. It beat Elvis! And it beat Frank Sinatra, did you know that? Frank Sinatra had a big one, did you know he got arrested for something? And I think Elvis had a fight at a gas station or something. But Elvis was one, Frank Sinatra was two, and I’m proud to admit and I’m proud to tell you that you have made mine bigger than both of them by a lot. It’s the biggest-selling mugshot ever, and I still haven’t figured out whether or not I’m happy about it. I’m not sure. In one way, I’m thrilled; in another way, I’m not sure I like it.”

Following Trump’s arrest and booking at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, on charges of racketeering last year, his campaign quickly capitalized on the situation by producing an array of merchandise featuring his mugshot. Notably, Trump’s political adversaries, including the Lincoln Project, also utilized the mugshot in their own merchandise to criticize the former president.

Trump has previously highlighted the popularity of his mugshot, claiming recently that the booking photo had caused his support among African Americans to “skyrocket.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)