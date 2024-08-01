ICE CREAM & WAR: Why Did The IDF Close The Strauss Ice Cream Factory?

The IDF’s Home Front Command on Thursday issued a closure order to the Strauss ice cream manufacturing plant in Akko which uses ammonia for its operation.

Several other factories in the north that use hazardous materials were instructed to empty and dispose of gas reserves to mitigate risk to the public in the event of Hezbollah strikes from Lebanon.

Ynet reported that the IDF also demanded that Strauss limit the amount of ammonia stored on site as part of emergency regulations for northern Israel. According to the report, ice cream production requires ammonia for cooling production systems and freezers, and ice cream cannot be manufactured without it.

Strauss workers said an ice cream shortage is not expected if the closure lasts only a few days as it has a sufficient stockpile for the summer.

“Following Home Front Command directives, we are temporarily halting operations at the Strauss ice cream plant in Akko,” Unilever [which owns the factory] confirmed.

The head of the Chatzor HaGlilit Regional Council, Michael Kabesa, urged Home Front Command officers to order the Pri HaGalil food plant to empty its ammonia reserves as well, citing potential risks to residents.

“The situation is heating up and we cannot be caught unprepared,” Kabesa told Ynet. “The eliminations and expected Hezbollah response indicate a high potential for escalation.”

Beginning on October 8, when Hezbollah began firing rockets, missiles and drones at Israel, factories near the border, such as in Kiryat Shmona, began minimizing the use of ammonia to mitigate public risk.

“The Home Front Command maintains continuous contact with all factories in its jurisdiction, conducting daily inspections and regular assessments with local authorities and the Environmental Protection Ministry to ensure preparedness and a full understanding of hazardous material stock levels,” the IDF stated.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)