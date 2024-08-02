Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

CATSKILLS: Immediate Action Must Be Taken At Treacherous Intersection of Anawana Road and Fraser Road


I have seen just in recent days alone, the alarming number of car accidents at the intersection of Anawana Lake Road and Fraser Road, and it’s clear that immediate action is necessary to prevent a tragic loss of life. The status quo is unacceptable, and we must demand change. Every summer the number of accidents increases, and it’s now at a dangerous level.

First and foremost, drivers must take responsibility for their actions and adhere to vehicle and traffic laws. Reckless behavior behind the wheel puts innocent lives at risk and has no place on our roads.

Secondly, law enforcement must step up and enforce traffic regulations with seriousness and consistency. Strict policing will serve as a deterrent to dangerous driving and help restore a sense of safety for all road users.

Lastly, the Department of Transportation must reassess its priorities and allocate resources effectively. The tens of millions spent on unnecessary “traffic circles” on Route 42 near Kiamisha/Monticello would be better spent on installing a much-needed traffic light or blinker at this treacherous intersection.

We cannot afford to wait until it’s too late. The time for action is now. Let us work together to ensure the safety of our community and prevent avoidable tragedies. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors to take this situation seriously and demand change.

— YWN Editorial Board



2 Responses

  1. It is a county Road, they are working on it already
    First they will put up a speeding sign while a traffic study is done.

  2. The solution is not to install another traffic light that upsets all. The solution lies within our community. Pull licenses of all bochurim under age 20. This pertains to the entire Catskills region, not just Fraser Road.

    Concerned citizens should approach Fallsburg police to set up a undercover speed trap to catch all violators. One full week of this operation will yield significant results.

    Asbeing here in the mountains for my 36th year, I cannot recall another summer that witnessed as many MVAs as this year.

Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Israel Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Its Tel Aviv Embassy Mourning Haniyeh

Israeli Government Ministers Issued Satellite Phones Amid Retaliation Concerns

CATSKILLS: Immediate Action Must Be Taken At Treacherous Intersection of Anawana Road and Fraser Road

JEWS FOR DONALD: Trump Receiving Historic Levels Of Support From American Jews

SHOCKING: Mohel Arrested, Denied Bail After Performing Circumcisions On Muslims In Ireland

OH, CANADA: Antisemitic Hate Crimes Surged 71% Last Year, Stats Show

Report: Haniyeh Was Killed Because He Was Impeding A Hostage Deal

Trump And Biden Trade Blows Over “Embarrassing” Prisoner Exchange With Russia

Nasrallah: Israel Has “Crossed Red Lines” And They “Will Weep Terribly In The Days Ahead”

PLAYING COY: Asked About Haniyeh Killing, IDF Spokesman Says Israel Only Carried Out Airstrike In Lebanon

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network