CATSKILLS: Immediate Action Must Be Taken At Treacherous Intersection of Anawana Road and Fraser Road

I have seen just in recent days alone, the alarming number of car accidents at the intersection of Anawana Lake Road and Fraser Road, and it’s clear that immediate action is necessary to prevent a tragic loss of life. The status quo is unacceptable, and we must demand change. Every summer the number of accidents increases, and it’s now at a dangerous level.

First and foremost, drivers must take responsibility for their actions and adhere to vehicle and traffic laws. Reckless behavior behind the wheel puts innocent lives at risk and has no place on our roads.

Secondly, law enforcement must step up and enforce traffic regulations with seriousness and consistency. Strict policing will serve as a deterrent to dangerous driving and help restore a sense of safety for all road users.

Lastly, the Department of Transportation must reassess its priorities and allocate resources effectively. The tens of millions spent on unnecessary “traffic circles” on Route 42 near Kiamisha/Monticello would be better spent on installing a much-needed traffic light or blinker at this treacherous intersection.

We cannot afford to wait until it’s too late. The time for action is now. Let us work together to ensure the safety of our community and prevent avoidable tragedies. We owe it to ourselves, our loved ones, and our neighbors to take this situation seriously and demand change.

— YWN Editorial Board