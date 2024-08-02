Israeli Government Ministers Issued Satellite Phones Amid Retaliation Concerns

In preparation for potential retaliation following the assassinations of top Hezbollah military commander Fuad Shukr and Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, Israeli government ministers have been issued satellite phones, Ynet reports.

The move comes amid concerns that a retaliatory attack by Iran or Hezbollah could damage or destroy telephone lines and disrupt cell service. As a precautionary measure, some ministries have also provided staff with satellite phones.

However, officials stress that there is no reason to panic, and the step was taken out of an abundance of caution rather than in response to specific intelligence indicating an imminent threat to telephone infrastructure.

