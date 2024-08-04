The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation Mourns the Loss of Renowned Holocaust Educator Alex Dancyg

The Auschwitz Jewish Center Foundation (AJCF) is deeply saddened by the tragic loss of Alex Dancyg, Z”L, a dear friend and esteemed Holocaust educator. Mr. Dancyg was a pivotal figure and partner in our efforts to foster Holocaust remembrance and education, both in Poland and around the world.

Tomasz Kuncewicz, Director of the AJCF, expressed his condolences, stating, “We are devastated by the loss of Alex Dancyg, a revered member of our community and a stalwart in Holocaust education. Mr. Dancyg was a frequent visitor to our museum and synagogue, often accompanied by the Israeli guides he personally trained. His profound dedication to his heritage, insatiable quest for knowledge, and steadfast commitment to educating others were evident to all who knew him. Mr. Dancyg’s unique approach, which intertwined his Polish roots with his deep Israeli and Jewish identity, brought invaluable perspectives to his teachings on World War II and the Holocaust. His tragic death at the hands of Hamas terrorists only strengthens our determination to preserve his legacy and continue sharing the stories he told with passion.”

Born in Warsaw, Poland, in 1948 to parents who survived the Holocaust, Mr. Dancyg immigrated to Israel in 1957 and eventually settled in Kibbutz Nir Oz. His passion for Holocaust history was reignited upon his return to Poland after thirty years, leading to his significant impact on Holocaust education from 1990 onwards. Mr. Dancyg played a crucial role in training guides for Israeli youth trips to Poland and educating Polish teachers.

Mr. Dancyg’s profound contributions to Holocaust education have indelibly shaped our understanding of this dark chapter in history. We mourn his untimely death and vehemently condemn the act of terrorism by Hamas that claimed his life.

