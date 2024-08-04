Report: Netanyahu Emboldened To Act Against Iran After Biden’s Election Exit

According to a senior Israeli official, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is feeling more confident to take action against Iran following US President Joe Biden’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential election.

The official, speaking to The Telegraph, revealed that Biden had previously cautioned Netanyahu against responding too harshly to Iranian attacks, seeking to “restrain” him while still in the race. “And Iran knew this, which is why they exploited the situation to attack Israel,” the official added.

With Biden no longer seeking re-election, the official believes the US President will now act on his true agenda, which is to “support Israel fully.” This has led Netanyahu to feel more emboldened, knowing he has the full backing of the US.

“His true agenda is to support Israel fully. And he has done so for decades. Netanyahu knows this, which is why he’s being more bold and feels confident that he can attack Israel’s enemies and still have the full support of the US,” the official said.

The official also described Biden’s exit from the election as a “big game changer” in the region, as Iran had planned to exploit his campaign.

However, another senior Israeli official countered that Biden is seeking a ceasefire, aiming to leave office on that note. The official described a recent phone call between Biden and Netanyahu as “tense,” echoing previous reports.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)