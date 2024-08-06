Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WATCH: Pelosi Dodges Questions On Relationship With Biden After Forcing Him Out Of Office


Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi sidestepped questions about her relationship with President Joe Biden during a CNN interview on Monday, sparking speculation about the status of their partnership.

When asked by guest host Dana Bash if her relationship with Biden was “OK,” Pelosi evaded a direct answer, saying, “You’d have to ask him, but I hope so.” She added, “I have loved Joe Biden, respected him for over 40 years… I think he has made one of the biggest contributions to our country in the shortest period of time of any president you can name.”

Pelosi also denied involvement in efforts to pressure Biden to step aside as the Democratic Party’s 2024 presumptive nominee, stating, “I did not call one person” and “I had nothing to do with that.” However, Bash pointed out that several of Pelosi’s close allies, including Adam Schiff, Jamie Raskin, and Zoe Lofgren, had publicly urged Biden to step down.

The former House speaker insisted that these lawmakers made their own judgments and statements, and that it was “almost insulting” to suggest she had influenced their decisions. When asked if she had spoken to Biden since his withdrawal, Pelosi replied, “No, I have not,” but expressed hope to do so in the future.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



