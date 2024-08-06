Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
WEATHE ALERT: Severe Thunderstorms Hit NYC Area, Bringing Heavy Rain, Flood Threats, and Flight Delays


Intense thunderstorms struck the New York City area on Tuesday afternoon, bringing heavy downpours and a risk of flooding that is expected to persist into the evening. Rainfall rates from the storm could exceed two inches per hour in some areas, with total accumulations of 2 to 4 inches common.

Severe thunderstorm warnings were issued for the Bronx, Manhattan, and Westchester County in New York, as well as several counties in New Jersey, including Bergen, Essex, and Middlesex, lasting until 6 p.m. Flash flood warnings were also in place for parts of New Jersey, including Mercer and Monmouth counties, extending until 8:15 p.m.

The storms caused significant flight delays at LaGuardia, JFK, and Newark airports, with inbound flights to JFK and LaGuardia experiencing average delays of over four hours. Travelers are advised to check flight statuses before heading to the airport.

In addition to the flood risk, the storms could bring damaging winds capable of snapping tree limbs and causing power outages, with isolated hail also possible. The most severe weather is expected west of New York City, with heavy storms continuing through the evening and tapering off overnight. However, scattered showers are likely to linger into Wednesday and Thursday.

Further impactful weather is possible from Friday into Saturday as a new front may interact with the remnants of Tropical Storm Debby. Depending on Debby’s path, the NYC area could experience significant tropical moisture over the weekend, with 2-5 inches of rain expected across the region over the next week, and isolated totals reaching up to 8 inches.

