WATCH: Hundreds Of Jews In Tehran Celebrate Siyum HaShas

A number of Jews in Iran were certified as Rabbanim, shochtim and sofrei stam in a festive ceremony on Sunday headed by the Rav of Tehran, Rav Yehuda Gerami.

Two of the Jews who received semicha will serve as Rabbanim in Tehran and one will serve in the city of Isfahan. Fifteen Jews from Tehran, Isfahan and Shiraz were certified as shochtim and sofrei stam.

A Siyum HaShas was also held at the ceremony and was attended by about 300 members of the Jewish Kehilla.

At the beginning of the month, HaRav Gerami held a siyum on Masechtas Brachos with his talmidim in Isfahan.

At the end of the ceremony and siyum, the participants danced to the songs of “מי שמאמין לא מפחד” and “לא לפחד כלל.”

