Biblical Zoo Worker Still In Serious Condition After Crocodile Attack

The Biblical Zoo worker who was attacked by a crocodile on Sunday is still in serious condition, according to a statement from Hadassah Ein Kerem Hospital on Monday.

When he arrived at the hospital on Sunday, he was rushed to the surgical ward for emergency surgery. He endured a nine-hour surgery and is now hospitalized in the ICU, sedated and ventilated.

The victim is a veteran zoo worker who has tended to the crocodile’s needs for 12 years.

A security guard shot the crocodile, saving the worker’s life. The crocodile later died of its wounds.

(YWN Israel Desk – Jerusalem)