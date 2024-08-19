WATCH: A Moving Encounter In The Jewish Quarter Of Paris

Chabad bochurim Yisroel Andrusier from Florida and Zalmy Gurary from Montreal, students of Yeshiva Tomchei Tmimim Lubavitch in the Brunoy village in France, were helping Jews put on Tefillin in the Jewish quarter in Paris, known as the Pletzl.

Collive reported on a moving encounter they had with a special Jew, Raphael Benguigui, and his wife Lorena, residents of Paris and Lisbon, Portugal.

Raphael, who doesn’t have hands, agreed to put on Tefillin.

Lorena told the bochurim later that Raphael used to daven with tefillin on a regular basis but stopped when he was diagnosed with leukemia and later suffered from septic shock.

“My husband needed this,” she said, explaining that “after what we call ‘the life accident,’ he didn’t do it every day anymore. He had some anger to deal with. Raphael said that from today he will do it every day.”

Watch the moving video below:

