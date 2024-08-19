Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

US Settles With Billionaire Carl Icahn For Using Company To Secure Personal Loans Worth Billions


Billionaire Carl Icahn and his company were charged by U.S. regulators with failing to disclose personal loans worth billions of dollars that were secured using securities of Icahn Enterprises as collateral.

Icahn Enterprises and Icahn have agreed to pay $1.5 million and $500,000 in civil penalties, respectively, to settle the charges, the Securities and Exchange Commission said Monday.

The agency said that from at least Dec. 31, 2018 to the present, Icahn pledged approximately 51% to 82% of Icahn Enterprises’ outstanding securities as collateral to secure personal loans with a number of lenders.

The SEC said Icahn Enterprises failed to disclose Icahn’s pledges of the company’s securities as required in its annual report until Feb. 25, 2022. Icahn also failed to file amendments to a required regulatory filing describing his personal loan agreements and amendments, which dated back to at least 2005, and failed to attach required guaranty agreements. Icahn’s failure to file the required amendments to the regulatory filing persisted until at least July 9, 2023, the agency added.

Icahn became widely known as a corporate raider in the 1980s when he engineered a takeover of TWA, or Trans World Airlines. Icahn bought the airline in 1985 but by 1992 it filed for bankruptcy. TWA emerged from bankruptcy a year later but continued to operate at a loss and its assets were sold to American Airlines in 2001. In February Icahn took a nearly 10% stake in JetBlue.

Icahn Enterprises and Icahn, without admitting or denying the findings, have agreed to cease and desist from future violations and to pay the civil penalties.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

DC Councilman Infamous For Claiming Jews Control The Weather, Arrested By The FBI

ANTI-ISRAEL DUD: Protest Outside Democratic National Convention Draws Less Than Half Of Expected Attendees

WORD SALAD QUEEN: Kamala Harris Mocked For “Duality of Democracy” Speech At Campaign Event [VIDEO]

PRESSURE ON HAMAS: Israel Approves Plan To Break The Ceasefire Impasse; US Urges Hamas To Do The Same

WATCH: A Moving Encounter In The Jewish Quarter Of Paris

WATCH: Fox News Analyst Says Trump Is Struggling Against Kamala Harris Because Americans Don’t Like Him

ASTOUNDING: Bnei Brak Rav Last Week: “Limmud Torah In This Shul Protects All Of Tel Aviv”

TRAGEDY IN GAZA: IDF Soldier Killed When Israeli Missile Veers Off Course, Hits Wrong Building

MAILBAG: Forsaking Our Bnos Yisroel: On Tu B’av, Remember The Tchebiner Rav’s Warning About Why The Holocaust Happened

Land Of Chelm: State-Attorney Recommends Probes Against Singers Who Called To Destroy Gaza

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network