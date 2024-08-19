OFF THE DEEP END: “Conservative” Candace Owens Goes On Another Insane Antisemitic Rant [VIDEO]

Candace Owens, once a significant figure within the black conservative movement, went on yet another antisemitic rant during a Sunday broadcast on X. During a show she titled The Truth About Zionism, Owens made comments suggesting Jewish involvement in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy and peddled other conspiracy theories, warning that criticism of Israel could result in her death.

VIDEO HAS BEEN OMITTED DUE TO EXTREME VULGAR LANGUAGE

“Do you think it’s normal that basically, every person that speaks about Israel has to say a statement that ‘you know I don’t want to get killed?’” Owens asked during the broadcast, which quickly circulated across conservative media platforms. She then referenced the 1963 assassination of JFK, implying a connection to Israel: “They shot JFK in an open car, he was a sitting president, so my security doesn’t matter, if they want me they’re gonna get me.”

Owens insisted that such concerns were uniquely tied to Israel, claiming that the nation had “taken over” the United States.

Her remarks have drawn sharp condemnation from prominent figures within the right-wing media sphere. Fox News contributor Sarah Carter was particularly vocal, releasing a scathing statement: “Sadly, something seems to have gone wrong with Candace, so that she is now engaging in and spreading the most vile & vicious Jew-hating conspiracy theories, some of them dating back to the depths of ignorance from the Middle Ages!”

Carter continued: “I condemn Candace Owens, I condemn her disgraceful fall to espousing pure antisemitism, and I know there is no room in the conservative movement for an antisemite like Owens.”

The outrage extended beyond Carter, with Pro-Trump influencer and academic Gad Saad expressing disbelief over Owens’ comments. “What happened to this woman? A few years ago, I hosted her on my show, and she seemed reasonable and composed,” he said. Conservative activist and journalist Christopher Rufo added that Owens had become a victim of “algorithm-chasing,” explaining that the promotion of antisemitic content is designed to generate negative attention on uncensored platforms. “She fell into the trap and there is no way out,” Rufo lamented.

Owens, who was previously fired from conservative media outlet The Daily Wire, has increasingly embraced more extreme rhetoric over the past year. After endorsing a controversial tweet about Jews drinking Christian blood and condemning Israel following the October 7th Hamas attacks, Daily Wire founder Ben Shapiro labeled her behavior as “disgraceful.”

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)