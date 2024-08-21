Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

TRAGEDY: Jewish Mother Of Five From Florida Tragically Passes Away While Hiking in San Diego


Shelly Avital, a 53-year-old mother of five from Aventura, Florida, tragically passed away after a hiking accident during a family outing in San Diego on Tuesday. Mrs. Avital z”l had been hiking with her husband and daughter when suddenly collapsed.

Emergency services were immediately contacted, and a rescue team airlifted Mrs. Avital to a trauma center. Tragically, she went into cardiac arrest en route to the hospital and passed away shortly after arrival.

Misaskim of Los Angeles are working closely with local authorities to ensure kavod hameis and expedite the release of her body so that the kevura can be held in Eretz Yisroel before Shabbos.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

HATERS: Masked Anti-Israel Protesters Crash Agudah Antisemitism Event At DNC

FLASHING RED: House Intel Committee Chairman Says Iran Could Be Nuclear State By End Of The Year

SHAMEFUL: Joe Biden Tells DNC That Pro-Hamas Protestors Outside Convention “Have A Point” [VIDEO]

Josh Shapiro Denies Antisemitism Played Role In VP Snub, Slams Trump For “Using Jews To Divide Americans”

Erdan Tells It Like It Is: “The UN Building Should Be Wiped Off The Earth”

DNC Hosts “Palestinian Human Rights” Panel After Harris Meets Mayor Who Accuses Israel Of Genocide

After 7 Years: Brothers Who Escaped Lev Tahor Try To Visit Their Mother, Are Cruelly Driven Away

NEW DETAILS: Bodies Of 6 Hostages Were Found Hidden Behind False Tunnel Wall

CATSKILLS: Two Missing Hikers Found By Chaveirim of Rockland After All-Night Search On Slide Mountain

Report: Hamas Leader Sinwar Thinks Negotiations With Israel A “Bluff,” Wants To Expand Conflict

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network