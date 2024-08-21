TRAGEDY: Jewish Mother Of Five From Florida Tragically Passes Away While Hiking in San Diego

Shelly Avital, a 53-year-old mother of five from Aventura, Florida, tragically passed away after a hiking accident during a family outing in San Diego on Tuesday. Mrs. Avital z”l had been hiking with her husband and daughter when suddenly collapsed.

Emergency services were immediately contacted, and a rescue team airlifted Mrs. Avital to a trauma center. Tragically, she went into cardiac arrest en route to the hospital and passed away shortly after arrival.

Misaskim of Los Angeles are working closely with local authorities to ensure kavod hameis and expedite the release of her body so that the kevura can be held in Eretz Yisroel before Shabbos.

Baruch Dayan Ha’Emes.

