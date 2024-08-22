Trump Lashes Out At “Total Hater” NY Gov. Kathy Hochul Over “Nastiest” DNC Speech

Former President Donald Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, on Wednesday morning to express outrage over New York Governor Kathy Hochul’s remarks at the Democratic National Convention (DNC). Trump labeled Hochul as the “nastiest” speaker at the event, singling out her criticism of him during her address on Monday evening.

“Kathy Hochul, the very unpopular Governor of New York, was the nastiest speaker on Monday evening (at the Democrat National Convention) as it pertains to your favorite President, me,” Trump posted. He further complained about Hochul’s “total hatred” for him, writing that her statements “had no bounds.”

Trump defended his record in New York, claiming, “I did a GREAT job in New York, employed thousands of people, built some of the most beautiful and successful buildings, and paid billions of dollars in taxes.” He also questioned the wisdom of Hochul’s criticism, noting that if he were to win the presidency again, it would be in New York’s interest to have a governor who cooperates with the President. “Adversarial relationships are not good in politics!” he added.

The former president went on to denounce what he described as an “unfair” and “biased” judicial system in New York, which he claims is largely controlled by Hochul. He argued that the negative treatment he has received from judges in the state is a direct result of the governor’s animosity. “The whole system is RIGGED, and companies are leaving because of it!!!” Trump wrote.

Governor Hochul’s speech was one of the more prominent addresses at the DNC, with The New York Times calling it one of the biggest moments of her political career. Described as a “political journeywoman” for her unconventional rise to power, Hochul used her platform to attack Trump directly, highlighting his numerous legal battles and calling him a “fraud.”

“Trust me, America,” Hochul said during her speech. “If you think you’re tired of Donald Trump, talk to a New Yorker.” She went on to emphasize her Irish-Catholic upbringing in Buffalo, which instilled values of “grit,” “determination,” and “compassion,” contrasting those traits with Trump’s conduct.

Hochul didn’t hold back in her critique of the former president, calling him a “fraud, a philanderer, and a felon,” before quipping, “It’s no wonder he had to flee to Mar-a-Lago. Sorry about that, Florida.”

