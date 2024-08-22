Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Some Jelly Belly Products To Lose OU Kosher Certification Due To Factory Changes


Jelly Belly announced Wednesday that certain Jelly Belly products will no longer be kosher due to changes in one of the company’s factories. Although the formulation remains the same, shared equipment will be used to produce non-kosher products, rendering the Jelly Belly products non-kosher.

As a result, Jelly Belly products sold outside of North America will no longer bear the Orthodox Union (OU) symbol on their packaging. Additionally, some limited-production seasonal items in North America will also lose their OU certification.

However, bulk Jelly Belly jelly beans sold in North America will continue to be produced under OU supervision, and most retail-sized varieties will remain certified.

Consumers are advised to check for the OU symbol on Jelly Belly packaging before purchasing to ensure the product meets their kosher dietary requirements.

