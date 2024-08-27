Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

San Diego Police Officer Killed And Another Critically Injured In Crash With Fleeing Car


A San Diego police officer was killed and another was critically injured when a speeding vehicle crashed into their patrol car, the police chief said Tuesday. The speeding driver also was killed.

The crash occurred late Monday after a vehicle was spotted traveling at high speed on a boulevard.

An officer tried to make a traffic stop, but the vehicle failed to stop, and a brief pursuit began, Chief Scott Wahl told reporters, noting the information was preliminary.

“Due to a high rate of speed, a supervisor terminated that pursuit,” he said. “Two officers working together in one vehicle were responding to that fleeing suspect, and ultimately the suspect vehicle collided at a high rate of speed into the side of their vehicle.”

The officer driving the police car died at the scene, and the other officer was hospitalized in intensive care, where he was “fighting for his life,” the chief said.

Neither the officers nor the speeding driver were publicly identified. A couple of other cars were involved in the crash, but those drivers had no significant injuries, he said.

The California Highway Patrol has been asked to investigate independently, with a full reconstruction of exactly what happened, Wahl said.

“There’s a lot of information that’s going to be coming forward, and there’s a lot of questions that we all have,” he said.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reported this month that a city oversight commission that reviewed data from more than 1,000 San Diego police pursuits recommended a dozen changes to policy, including engaging only in pursuits related to violent crimes.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

JUDICIAL CLASH: Supreme Court Issues Ultimatum To Justice Minister

Rescued Hostage United With Baby Son: “He Ate Mainly Bread & Not Every Day”

SKIN AND BONES: See How Hamas Treated Fellow Arab Hostage [FIRST IMAGES]

RESCUED ALIVE: Bedouin Hostage Is Rescued From Gaza In Shin Bet-IDF Op [VIDEOS & PHOTOS]

MI K’AMCHA YISROEL: How Askanim Sprang Into Action When A Jewish Family Crashed In Virginia

KIDDUSH HASHEM IN TEL AVIV: Rashbi Shul Members Thanks Hashem For The Neis

1st In History: 70 Teimani Rabbanim Implore Public Not To Abandon Ancient Minhag

Near Lynch In Huwara: “They Destroyed My Car With Rocks From Point-Blank Range”

IDF: Report Of Abduction In Shomron Was A False Alarm

EXPLOSIVE ADMISSION: Zuckerberg Acknowledges Biden Administration’s Pressure on Facebook to Censor COVID-19 Content

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network