Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
Search
Close this search box.

High Winds, Possibly From A Tornado, Derail 43 Train Cars In North Dakota


Strong winds knocked nearly four dozen train cars off a track in North Dakota, part of a storm system that spurred reports of five tornadoes across the Dakotas.

BNSF Railway spokesperson Kendall Sloan said a train was stopped due to a tornado warning Wednesday night near the town of Steele, North Dakota, when high winds from a suspected tornado caused 43 empty coal cars to derail.

No one was hurt, and no hazardous materials were in the cars, Sloan said in an email. BNSF cleanup crews were at the site on Thursday.

The National Weather Service said three potential tornadoes were reported in north-central South Dakota on Wednesday night, and two were reported in North Dakota. Storm survey teams on Thursday were trying to verify if damage was from tornadoes or straight-line winds. No injuries were reported.

While bad weather was generally moving out of the Dakotas, severe thunderstorms were possible Thursday in Minnesota and parts of Iowa and Wisconsin, the weather service said.

(AP)



Leave a Reply


Popular Posts

Hostages Held For 246 Days Speak Out For The 1st Time

LEV TAHOR: Guatemalean Police Probing Child Abuse Allegations Inside Cult’s Compound

Rep. Ritchie Torres BLASTS US Airlines For “Effective Boycott” Of Israel

More Details About Op Summer Camps: Hospitals, No Deadline & Evacuation? [Video, Photos]

BLOODTHIRSTY: Top Hamas Official Khaled Mashal Calls for Resumption of Suicide Bombings

REVEALED: Aryeh Zalmanovich, H’yd, Was The Hostage Murdered Next To Al-Qadi

In Shootout With Terrorists Hiding In Mosque, IDF Kills Islamic Jihad Tulkarm Chief

Rav Moshe Shternbuch To American Bochurim: Don’t Be Afraid To Return To Eretz Yisroel [VIDEO]

Report: Smaller Terrorist Groups In Gaza Planning Violent Coup Against Hamas And Sinwar

WELCOME TO 1933: Almost Half Of Jewish Students Report “Rarely” Or “Never” Feeling Safe On College Campuses

Copyright © 2024 | The Yeshiva World. All rights reserved.               Designed and powered by The Jewish Content Network