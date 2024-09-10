Harvard Law Professor Alan Dershowitz Quits Democratic Party Over Unchecked Antisemitism

Renowned Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz announced on Sunday that he has parted ways with the Democratic Party due to its stance on Israel. Dershowitz, a lifelong Democrat, told Newsmax’s “Sunday Report” that he now considers himself an independent.

“I may still vote Democrat, but I can’t be associated with the party with that platform,” Dershowitz said, referencing the Democratic National Convention. “Paraphrasing Ronald Reagan, I didn’t leave the Democratic Party. The Democratic Party has left me.”

Dershowitz cited the convention’s speakers, including Keith Ellison, Al Sharpton, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, and Bernie Sanders, as having views on Israel that he cannot agree with. “This is not the kind of party I can feel associated with,” he said.

Although Dershowitz has supported former President Donald Trump in the past, he remains undecided on who he will vote for in the upcoming election. He did, however, criticize Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for boycotting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s address to Congress.

Dershowitz also shared his thoughts on the upcoming Trump-Harris debate, predicting that Harris will provide “standard answers” and avoid tough economic questions. He suggested that Trump should challenge Harris to appear before the Economic Club of New York to answer difficult economic questions.

(YWN World Headquarters – NYC)